OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 404.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in OMRON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OMRON alerts:

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. OMRON has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OMRON in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.