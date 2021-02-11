ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of ON Semiconductor worth $204,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 360,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

