OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE OCFT opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of -84.38. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

