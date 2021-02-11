OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $216,960.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01093122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.95 or 0.05362063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019458 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.