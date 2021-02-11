ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,137 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 16,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,865. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

