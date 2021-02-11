(ONG.V) (CVE:ONG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

(ONG.V) (CVE:ONG) was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About (ONG.V) (CVE:ONG)

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

