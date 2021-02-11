Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Down 71.5% in January

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the January 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

ONXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ontex Group stock remained flat at $$11.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

