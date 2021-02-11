Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 10.8%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 813,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 142.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Opera by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

