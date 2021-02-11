OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPK opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.