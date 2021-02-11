Oportun Financial (OPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRT stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $478.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

