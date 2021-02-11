Oppenheimer Boosts Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target to $9.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.80% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

