Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $287.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Okta by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Okta by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

