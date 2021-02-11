(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on (OPS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

