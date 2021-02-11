Opus Trading 61.9% Higher Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Opus has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $260,440.97 and approximately $786.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

