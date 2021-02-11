Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 124,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

