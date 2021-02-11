Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by WBI Investments

WBI Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,305 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $17,509,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 124,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.