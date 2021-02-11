Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Up 6.9%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

