Orbs Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.38 or 0.01071355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.03 or 0.05276310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

