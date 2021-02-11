Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The stock has a market cap of £12.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.08.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

