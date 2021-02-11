O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Trading Down 5.1%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $430.00 and last traded at $433.16. 1,272,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 688,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

