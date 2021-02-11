O’Reilly Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,371 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $456.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

