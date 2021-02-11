Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

ORZCF stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

