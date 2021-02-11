Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 443,102 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

