OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OGI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.