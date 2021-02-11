Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.