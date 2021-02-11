OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 278,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,676. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

