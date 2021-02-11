Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.20.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

