Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 15,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

