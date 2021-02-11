Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Update

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 15,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
