Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25. 15,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 99,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 22.34 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.0812903 EPS for the current year.

About Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

