OST (OST) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. OST has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

