Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $107.73. Approximately 2,377,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,871,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 513.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

