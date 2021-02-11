Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 5.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 981,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,174,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 72.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 736.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

