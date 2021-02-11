Oxen (LOKI) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $384,473.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.52 or 0.03761183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00400313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $527.81 or 0.01111202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.00460095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00381339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00270897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00023345 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,683,272 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.