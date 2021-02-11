Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,749.63

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,749.63 and traded as high as $2,030.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $2,005.00, with a volume of 49,650 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,987.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,749.63.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

