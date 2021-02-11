PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of PACCAR worth $69,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,564. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.60 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.