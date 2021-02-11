Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGTK remained flat at $$2.85 on Thursday. 48,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,893. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

