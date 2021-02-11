Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $868.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 868 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24), with a volume of 698519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($11.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.