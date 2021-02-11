Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Pacific West Bank Company Profile

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

