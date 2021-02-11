Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09. Pacific West Bank has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
Pacific West Bank Company Profile
