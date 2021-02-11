Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCRX. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,360 shares of company stock worth $4,205,802. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

