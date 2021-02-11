PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.68

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

