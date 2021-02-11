Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PALT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

