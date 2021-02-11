Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in January

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.00.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

