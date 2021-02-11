Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) Trading Down 1.2%

Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 329,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 380,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANA. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Panacea Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Panacea Acquisition by 1,101.6% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 275,400 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

