PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 120.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00012547 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 120.7% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $668.43 million and $133.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00259330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00094656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00084867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.54 or 0.96074126 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 179,973,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,870,066 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

