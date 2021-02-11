Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,263.66

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,263.66 and traded as high as $2,520.00. Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) shares last traded at $2,465.00, with a volume of 48,339 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,443.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,263.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

In other Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) news, insider John Burgess purchased 153,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,515 ($32.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,849,987.15 ($5,030,032.86).

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

