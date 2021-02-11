Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

PARR stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $805.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

