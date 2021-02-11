Parachute Trading Up 62.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $53,449.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003839 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 591,886,204 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.