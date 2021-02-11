Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PRGNF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
