Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.10 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00020610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.
- UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.
