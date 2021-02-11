Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.10 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00020610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.