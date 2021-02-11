Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $530,569.55 and $65.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 80.4% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

